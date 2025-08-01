Sheinbaum says Mexico secures new tariff reprieve, 90 days to strike US trade deal

Approximately 85 per cent of Mexican exports comply with the rules of origin outlined in the USMCA, according to Mexico's economy ministry.



Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, speaking alongside Sheinbaum, said Thursday's agreement brought the countries closer to securing a long-term trade agreement.



"All of this was achieved without a single concession on Mexico's part," said Ebrard. "It's a great achievement."



Both Sheinbaum and Ebrard stressed that the pause means Mexico continues to be one of the countries in the world with the most preferential access to the US market.