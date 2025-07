Sheinbaum says Mexico secures new tariff reprieve, 90 days to strike US trade deal

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday (July 31) that she secured a pause on new tariffs coming into effect and 90 days to work on a trade deal in a call with US President Donald Trump.The agreement avoids the 30 per cent tariffs that had been set to come into force on Friday.Speaking in a regular press conference after the announcement, Sheinbaum said the pause safeguards the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and means goods compliant with the pact will continue to be exempt from the 25 per cent tariffs Trump imposed earlier this year due to the fentanyl crisis.