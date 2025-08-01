Sheinbaum says Mexico secures new tariff reprieve, 90 days to strike US trade deal

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday (July 31) that she secured a pause on new tariffs coming into effect and 90 days to work on a trade deal in a call with US President Donald Trump.
The agreement avoids the 30 per cent tariffs that had been set to come into force on Friday.
Speaking in a regular press conference after the announcement, Sheinbaum said the pause safeguards the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and means goods compliant with the pact will continue to be exempt from the 25 per cent tariffs Trump imposed earlier this year due to the fentanyl crisis.
Approximately 85 per cent of Mexican exports comply with the rules of origin outlined in the USMCA, according to Mexico's economy ministry.
Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, speaking alongside Sheinbaum, said Thursday's agreement brought the countries closer to securing a long-term trade agreement.
"All of this was achieved without a single concession on Mexico's part," said Ebrard. "It's a great achievement."
Both Sheinbaum and Ebrard stressed that the pause means Mexico continues to be one of the countries in the world with the most preferential access to the US market.
Source: Reuters/fs
