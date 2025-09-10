Dozens of containers fall off ship, shutting down major California port

LOS ANGELES: Dozens of shipping containers fell from a huge vessel moored at a major California port on Tuesday (Sep 9), halting operations as crews scrambled to limit the damage.

Video showed containers toppling like dominoes from a huge ship as cranes moved overhead at the Port of Long Beach, near Los Angeles.

Several towers of containers appeared to have been involved in the incident from different areas of a Portugal-registered ship called Mississippi.

Aerial footage revealed several of the containers had crumpled as they smashed down onto what appeared to be an anti-pollution vessel, known as a STAX2, attached to the side of the Mississippi that captures emissions

It was not immediately clear what was inside the containers, but journalists who flew over the scene reported seeing shoes and clothing floating in the water.