Singapore aims to tackle high fish mortality rate in nascent aquaculture sector with lessons from Australia

Singapore is working to strengthen its food security by producing 30 per cent of its food locally by 2030.

BIOSECURITY TO ADDRESS MORTALITY RATE

Among the challenges faced by Singapore’s fledgling aquaculture sector is the high fish stock mortality rate, with some traditional farms in Singapore reporting a rate as high as 70 per cent, which Dr Koh called a “very high number”.

Australian farms face stock losses typically in the range of 10 per cent or less, he noted.

“I think it speaks to how the business itself needs to actually adopt a science-based approach to animal husbandry, not just to be giving welfare to the animals that they are growing, but also to make sure that they preserve their stock capacity,” said Dr Koh.

The authorities can help provide the resources for local farms to tap on the technical capabilities of veterinary science experts, and adopt better practices that keep the animals healthy and let them thrive well, he added.

To reduce fish mortality rates and prevent diseases, Singapore's fish farms are learning from their Australian counterparts on beefing up biosecurity in their operations.