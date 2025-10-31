Solid gold toilet up for auction in New York with US$10 million starting price

LONDON: For sale: The world’s most valuable toilet, a lavatory literally worth its weight in gold.

Sotheby’s announced on Friday (Oct 31) that it will auction off the solid gold cistern, a sculpture by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan entitled America.

The auction house calls it an “incisive commentary on the collision of artistic production and commodity value”.

It is also a fully functional toilet, identical to one that gained global fame when it was stolen in an audacious heist from England’s Blenheim Palace in 2019.

The starting price at the Nov 18 auction in New York will be the price of the just over 101.2kg of gold used to make it – currently about US$10 million.

David Galperin, head of contemporary art at Sotheby’s in New York, said Cattelan is “the consummate art world provocateur”.

He is also one of the most successful, an artist whose work Comedian, a banana duct-taped to a wall, sold at a New York auction last year for US$6.2 million. Him – Cattelan’s unsettling sculpture of a kneeling Hitler – sold for US$17.2 million at a Christie’s auction in 2016.