Solomon Islands bars China and Taiwan from top Pacific summit

WASHINGTON: Pacific nation Solomon Islands has said it would exclude non-member nations from a key regional summit in September, a group that includes China, Taiwan and the United States.
Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele said earlier this week he would defer a meeting of the Pacific Island Forum's non-member "dialogue partners".
Manele's decision heads off a brewing diplomatic squabble over the presence of Taiwanese diplomats at this year's forum in Solomon Islands' capital Honiara.
There were fears that China - which counts Solomon Islands among its closest partners in the Pacific - would use its muscle to see Taiwan excluded.
Solomon Islands recognised Taiwan until 2019, when it switched allegiance to China.
Taiwan and other dialogue partners have historically been allowed to meet with Pacific nations on the sidelines of the forum, known as PIF.
"We know this issue is all about China and Taiwan," opposition politician Peter Kenilorea Jr told parliament earlier this week.
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said it should be welcomed to this year's meeting of regional leaders.
"Taiwan has adhered to the 'Pacific Way' spirit of diversity and inclusiveness shared by all PIF member countries in our participation in Pacific affairs," it said in a statement.
"Taiwan believes that its participation can sustainably expand cooperation with the PIF, allies in the Pacific, and like-minded countries, and jointly make positive contributions to peace, stability, regional development, and prosperity in the Pacific region."
The regional summit is expected to be a key topic of discussion when the region's top diplomats meet in Fiji's capital, Suva, next week.
The forum will be held in Honiara from Sep 8 to 12.