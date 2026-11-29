MADRID: Spaniards were set to vote on Sunday (Nov 29) on whether to hand Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of Europe's last leftist leaders, another term or usher in conservative opponents who may need to govern in a coalition with the far right.

A possible defeat for Sanchez could bring a far-right party into national government for the first time since the death of Francisco Franco in 1975 allowed for the restoration of democracy three years later. It would also reflect a broader rise of the far right across Europe amid concerns over immigration.

Vox advocates tougher immigration controls, recentralisation of state powers, lower taxes and the reversal of many progressive social policies.

Voting opens at 9am (4pm Singapore time) and closes at 8pm (3am Singapore time on Nov 30), when polls taken in the final week of the campaign will be released. The first results are expected around an hour later.

The winning party needs 176 seats in the 350-seat parliament for a majority.

EARLY ELECTION CALLED AMID HOUSING CRISIS

Sanchez, who has governed with fragile minority coalitions since 2018, called an early election saying he needed a majority after parliament rejected decrees he proposed to address a mounting housing crisis.

The campaign has been marked by a debate over sharply different solutions to address rising rents and evictions.

The charismatic Sanchez, nicknamed "El Guapo" (Mr Handsome), insisted on Friday that internal data showed he could secure a majority with smaller left-wing parties even though most polls point to a victory for the centre-right People's Party when combined with the far-right Vox.

Some polls showed the Socialist Party (PSOE) catching the PP but at the expense of a disillusioned far left, whose support he would need once more to form a government.

A coalition between the PP and Vox is seen as the most likely outcome, although it would involve hard bargaining over the share of ministries that Vox would get. Analysts say that, depending on how many seats Vox gets, it could opt to support the PP from outside the government.

NO FORMAL DEADLINE

Coalition talks face no formal deadline before the first investiture vote, but if no candidate wins parliament's confidence within two months of that attempt, fresh elections are automatically triggered.

Sanchez has described the prospect of a PP-Vox coalition as a "regression". The PP and Vox already govern in coalition in four regions.

He has pointed to his record of overseeing one of the fastest-growing economies in the EU, bolstered by a rise in the minimum wage and a labour reform that has pushed unemployment to its lowest level in almost two decades.

But some Spaniards say they are not feeling the effects of those headline gains due to rising prices for housing, energy and consumer goods.

The boom has been fuelled by migrants, and economists fear that anti-immigration policies of a potential right-wing government could stifle growth.

Sanchez has rowed against the tide by promoting immigration as an economic benefit even as most of Europe is seeking to tighten its borders.

The PP says it would prohibit mass amnesties, allow for returns to third countries and introduce a points system for legal immigrants. Vox wants to deport convicted foreigners and give priority to Spaniards in the queue for housing.

Defeat for Sanchez would leave only three countries in the European Union – Denmark, Lithuania and Malta – with centre-left leaders.

Sanchez's image has been tarnished by a slew of corruption scandals involving his inner circle and family and a series of crises including two deadly train crashes, a migrant crisis in the North African enclave of Ceuta and a nationwide power outage.

While Sanchez faces accusations of poor management, his main rival, the PP's Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has sought to sell himself as a technocrat with his eye on the details.

Sanchez is also criticised for handing an amnesty to leaders of an attempt to separate Catalonia from Spain in exchange for their support in swearing him in after the 2023 election when the PP won the most votes but fell short of a majority.