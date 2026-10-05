Spain PM calls early election after parliament rejects housing measures

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday (Oct 5) he would call an early election on Nov 29, after parliament rejected housing relief measures proposed by his minority government.

The defeat in parliament on Friday was another political setback for the Socialist premier, one of the few European prime ministers from the political left still in power.

"To do more, we need to renew and broaden the support of the people," Sanchez, in office since 2018, said in a televised address, adding his aim was "to secure a much broader, progressive majority in parliament".

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Madrid and other cities in Spain on Saturday to demand affordable housing.

His government's proposed measures, which included automatic renewal of tenancy contracts and restrictions on evicting vulnerable tenants, were voted down by opposition parties in Spain's parliament.

The defeat infuriated those protesting the country's increasingly expensive housing market and underscored the difficulties his minority coalition government faces in passing legislation.

Spain has been operating under its 2023 budget, the last national spending plan passed by Sanchez's government, for several years.

The demonstrations extended a crisis that has gone on for more than a week, triggered by the eviction last month of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from her Madrid flat where she had lived for decades.

Hundreds of protesters have been occupying a tent city set up more than a week ago in the heart of Madrid to press for reforms.

Recent opinion polls have generally placed the main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) ahead of the Socialists.