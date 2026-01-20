Passengers tell of terror, screams and darkness after Spain train crash

ADAMUZ, Spain: A violent jolt, followed by screams, flying objects, blood and then darkness is how survivors of the train crash in southern Spain on Sunday night described the moment of impact in the high-speed collision that killed at least 39 people.

The trains were carrying about 400 people when the accident happened near Adamuz in the province of Cordoba, about 360 km (223 miles) south of the capital Madrid. It left 122 people injured, with 48 still in hospital and 12 in intensive care, according to emergency services.

Most survivors said on Monday (Jan 19) they were unaware of the scale of the disaster until they made it outside and witnessed injured or dead passengers, and rescuers working under floodlights beside the tracks.

"I started to get up and thought, this isn't normal. Then I looked for my sister. That's the last thing I remember before everything went dark," said Ana Garcia Aranda, 26, who was travelling to Madrid from Malaga with her sister and their dog after visiting family.

Other passengers had broken windows and pulled her from the wrecked carriage.

"There were people who were fine and others who were very, very badly injured. You had them right in front of you and you knew they were going to die, and you couldn't do anything," she said, wearing sticking plasters on her face.

Firefighters later rescued her sister from the train and took her to hospital, where she is in intensive care.