Spanish village gathers for memorial Mass for train crash victims

URDA, Spain: Residents and local officials gathered on Saturday (Oct 31) in a Spanish village near the site of a high-speed train collision that killed at least 69 people for a memorial Mass honouring the victims.

The pews inside the San Juan Bautista church in Urda, in the central province of Toledo, were packed, while dozens more people gathered outside to listen to the service. Some wiped away tears.

Investigators are looking into the cause of one of Europe's deadliest rail disasters this century, which occurred when a train travelling from Madrid to Seville barrelled into a stationary train on Wednesday.

The Archbishop of Toledo, Francisco Cerro, told mourners that the days since the disaster had been like a "Good Friday for us all", acknowledging that "there are no words that can offer comfort" to those who had lost loved ones.

"Dear families affected by the train accident, you are not alone. Society is with you, the best of society is with you," he said, urging the public not to forget the tragedy and calling for such disasters never to happen again.

He also paid tribute to emergency workers and volunteers, thanking healthcare staff, firefighters, police and rescue teams for their efforts, and praising what he described as "a genuine wave of solidarity".