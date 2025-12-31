Students join Iran demonstrations after shopkeepers protest

TEHRAN: Iranian students staged street protests in Tehran on Tuesday (Dec 30), a day after the capital's shopkeepers demonstrated against economic hardship and won a message of understanding from the president.



According to Ilna, a news agency associated with Iran's labour movement, protests erupted at seven Tehran universities that are among the country's most prestigious, and at the technology university in the central city of Isfahan.



The student action came after Monday's protests in central Tehran by shop-owners and a day ahead of the temporary closure of banks, schools and businesses in the capital and in most provinces to save energy during the bitterly cold weather.



The Iranian rial has dropped against the dollar and other world currencies - when the protests erupted on Sunday, the US dollar was trading at around 1.42 million rials, compared to 820,000 rials a year ago - forcing up import prices and hurting retail traders.



AFP saw a large police and security presence deployed at major intersections in central Tehran and around certain universities on Tuesday, while some of the shops closed the previous day in the capital's centre had reopened.



Spontaneous demonstrations erupted on Sunday at the city's largest mobile phone market, before gaining momentum, though they remained limited in number and confined to central Tehran. The vast majority of shops elsewhere continued to operate as usual.



President Masoud Pezeshkian - who has less authority under Iran's system of government than supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - met Tuesday with labour leaders and made proposals to tackle the economic crisis, according to press agency Mehr.



"I have asked the interior minister to listen to the legitimate demands of the protesters by engaging in dialogue with their representatives so that the government can do everything in its power to resolve the problems and act responsibly," he said in a social media post.



According to state television, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also called for "necessary measures focused on increasing people's purchasing power" but warned against foreign agents and government opponents attempting to exploit the protests.



On Monday, the government announced the replacement of the central bank governor with former economy and finance minister Abdolnasser Hemmati.