Two people injured in shooting near mosque in Sweden
An aerial view of Orebro city, Sweden. (File photo: iStock)

15 Aug 2025 09:13PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2025 09:19PM)
STOCKHOLM: Two people were injured on Friday (Aug 15) in a shooting near a mosque in the Swedish city of Orebro, police said in a statement, adding that the case was being investigated as attempted murder.

Both victims were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters. He declined to comment on the extent of their injuries.

Public broadcaster SVT reported, citing an unidentified eyewitness, that one person was shot shortly after leaving the mosque following Friday prayers.

In February, 10 students and teachers were killed in a shooting in Orebro, some 200km west of Stockholm, in what became Sweden's deadliest gun attack.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/rl

