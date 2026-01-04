Swiss launch probe of bar managers after deadly fire

Jacques Moretti insisted to the Swiss press on Friday that all safety norms were followed at the bar, which, according to the Crans-Montana website, had a capacity of 300 people plus 40 on its terrace.



But the chief prosecutor of the Wallis region, Beatrice Pilloud, said that the standards were among the focuses of the investigation.



She told reporters Friday that the leading hypothesis was that "sparklers or Bengal candles attached to champagne bottles and lifted too close to the ceiling" had ignited the deadly fire.



Videos shared on social media showed the low wooden ceiling - covered with soundproofing foam - catching alight and the flames spreading quickly, as revellers continued to dance, unaware of the death trap they were in.



Several witnesses said the event space in the basement of the establishment, where the fire began, was connected with the ground floor by only a staircase, which some described as "narrow".