Swiss president meets US Secretary of State for last-minute trade talks

WASHINGTON: Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (Aug 6) as Switzerland scrambled to avert a crippling 39 per cent tariff on its exports, with Washington reportedly seeking increased Swiss purchases of US arms and energy in exchange for easing the duties.

The Swiss delegation, which includes Business Minister Guy Parmelin, landed in Washington on Tuesday for final negotiations. The talks come just one day before the punitive tariffs are set to take effect, threatening major damage to Switzerland’s export-reliant economy.

According to a Swiss source familiar with the talks, the Trump administration is pushing for Switzerland to buy more liquefied natural gas and defence products as part of any deal.

"Look at the European Union – they promised to buy LNG. Switzerland imports LNG too — maybe that's one path," Parmelin said over the weekend.

SEEKING A BETTER DEAL

In a recent agreement with Washington, the EU secured a reduced 15 per cent tariff rate by pledging to buy US$750 billion in energy products over three years and to increase defence spending.

While not formally committing to buy more arms, EU officials suggested US companies would benefit from increased NATO-linked military expenditures.

Switzerland already purchases US military hardware and has committed to buying F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from Lockheed Martin in a deal worth 6 billion Swiss francs (US$7.43 billion).

However, the trade standoff has fuelled calls from some Swiss politicians to cancel the F-35 order as a retaliatory measure if tariffs go ahead.