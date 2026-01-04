Swiss authorities investigate bar managers after deadly New Year's blaze

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland: The managers of the Swiss ski resort bar where dozens died during a fire at a New Year's celebration are under investigation for negligent manslaughter, authorities said on Saturday (Jan 3).

French couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti owned and managed Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, which was crammed with young partygoers when a blaze began in a packed basement at around 1.30am on Thursday.

Forty people were killed and 119 were injured, most of them seriously, according to the latest toll.

Dozens of victims were taken to nearby countries for urgent treatment, while authorities pointed the finger at lit sparklers attached to champagne bottles, igniting foam on the ceiling.

A criminal investigation has been opened against the bar managers, authorities in the southwestern Swiss canton of Wallis said in a statement Saturday.

"They are charged with manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence," the statement said.

Police also said Saturday that they had so far identified eight Swiss nationals killed in the fire: all under the age of 24, and two of them just 16 years old.

Italian media reported that three Italians had also been identified as among the dead, citing the Italian ambassador.

Six of those injured in the fire also remain unidentified, police said Friday.

Crans-Montana is a popular destination for international tourists, including a large number of French and Italians, and many foreign nationals are among those hurt in the blaze.