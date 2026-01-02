Tears and stunned silence at vigil for Swiss fire victims

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland: Hundreds gathered in silence in the freezing night in Crans-Montana on Thursday evening (Jan 1), laying flowers and lighting candles to remember those killed and injured in a horrific blaze as they celebrated the New Year.

Around 40 people died and more than 100 were injured in the blaze that ripped through the crowded Le Constellation bar around 1.30am.

The atmosphere among those who came to mourn the tragedy was deathly quiet.

Many of those who stood, motionless, overlooking the scene of the tragedy, knew people who remain unaccounted for, or were badly injured.

People spoke in whispers, if at all. The only sound came from a generator humming by the temporary white tents erected outside the bar.

"I wasn't there myself, but I had many friends and relatives who were," said one young mourner, who gave his surname as Orosstevic.

"Some died, others are in the hospital. About 10," he told AFP.

"They're mostly friends of my parents, but I know them very well."

Orosstevic said he had bought flowers to lay down "as a small tribute".

"May they rest in peace."

SHOCK

Nearby, some groups of friends hugged, sobbing, distraught.

Fathers rested a guiding arm around young sons. Youngsters embraced as they saw friends. People wept, hugged and held hands.

Men stood looking straight ahead with stunned, damp eyes.

"My son could very well have been in there. He wasn't far away," Paul Martins, who has lived in the area for 24 years, told AFP.

"He was with his girlfriend; they were supposed to go in. And in the end, they didn't make it there," he said.

"When he came home, he was really in shock."

A friend of his 17-year-old son has been transferred for treatment in Germany, with his body 30 per cent covered in burns.

Mourners laid tributes on a table temporarily put up at the entrance of the road leading down to the bar, which was blocked from view by white screens.

Two police officers stood guard at the cordon.