Tabatabai: Hezbollah military chief who led the group in Yemen, Syria

BEIRUT: Haytham Ali Tabatabai, Hezbollah's top military chief whom Israel killed on Sunday (Nov 23), had taken the role after the group's senior leaders died in the most recent war with Israel.

He is the most important Hezbollah figure to have been killed since a November 2024 ceasefire sought to end over a year of hostilities between the militant group and Israel, including two months of full-blown war.

Largely unknown to the Lebanese public, Tabatabai was among the new commanders chosen to lead the group after the war.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon since the truce, mostly claiming to be targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

Hezbollah confirmed the killing of "the great commander" Tabatabai.

Prior to his role as military chief, Tabatabai was "responsible for the Yemen file" in the group, a source close to the group told AFP.