Taiwan says US has initiated US$11.1 billion arms sale procedure
TAIPEI: Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday (Dec 18) the US government was proceeding with an US$11.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, the largest ever US weapons package for the island, which China views as its own territory.
The Taiwan arms sale announcement is the second under US President Donald Trump's current administration, and comes as Beijing ramps up its military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.
The proposed arms sale covers eight items, including HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, anti-tank missiles, drones and parts for other equipment, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement.
"The United States continues to assist Taiwan in maintaining sufficient self-defence capabilities and in rapidly building strong deterrent power and leveraging asymmetric warfare advantages, which form the foundation for maintaining regional peace and stability," it added.
The ministry said the package is at the Congressional notification stage, which is where Congress has a chance to block or alter the sale should it wish, though Taiwan has widespread cross-party support.
Pushed by the United States, Taiwan has been working to transform its armed forces to be able to wage "asymmetric warfare", using mobile, smaller and often cheaper weapons which still pack a targeted punch, like drones.
The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did China's foreign ministry.
FOREIGN MINISTER'S US VISIT
The announcement followed an unannounced trip by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung to the Washington-area last week to meet US officials, according to two sources who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Reuters was unable to determine the agenda of the meetings and Taiwan's foreign ministry declined to comment.
Washington has formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island's most important arms supplier. The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, though such arms sales are a persistent source of friction with China.
Trump's penchant for dealmaking and his planned visit to Chinese President Xi Jinping next year, have kindled fears in the region of weakening US support for Taiwan.
But US officials told Reuters at the outset of Trump's second term this year that they had plans to ramp up weapons sales to Taipei to a level exceeding Trump's first term as part of an effort to deter China.
The Trump administration's national security strategy unveiled earlier this month said the US aimed to deter conflict over Taiwan by "preserving military overmatch" against China in the region, language welcomed in Taipei.
The strategy also highlighted Taiwan's strategic importance due to its location dividing "Northeast and Southeast Asia into two distinct theatres".
China views Taiwan as its own territory, a position Taipei rejects.