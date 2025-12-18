Taiwan says US has initiated US$11.1 billion arms sale procedure

TAIPEI: Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday (Dec 18) the US government was proceeding with an US$11.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, the largest ever US weapons package for the island, which China views as its own territory.

The Taiwan arms sale announcement is the second under US President Donald Trump's current administration, and comes as Beijing ramps up its military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

The proposed arms sale covers eight items, including HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, anti-tank missiles, drones and parts for other equipment, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement.

"The United States continues to assist Taiwan in maintaining sufficient self-defence capabilities and in rapidly building strong deterrent power and leveraging asymmetric warfare advantages, which form the foundation for maintaining regional peace and stability," it added.

The ministry said the package is at the Congressional notification stage, which is where Congress has a chance to block or alter the sale should it wish, though Taiwan has widespread cross-party support.

Pushed by the United States, Taiwan has been working to transform its armed forces to be able to wage "asymmetric warfare", using mobile, smaller and often cheaper weapons which still pack a targeted punch, like drones.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did China's foreign ministry.