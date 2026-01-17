Local UK police chief retires amid Maccabi fan ban row

"INACCURACIES"

In a statement, West Midlands Police said on Wednesday: "We are extremely sorry for the impact these have had on individuals and their communities."



"We know that mistakes were made, but reiterate the findings that none of this was done with an intent of deliberate distortion or discrimination."



Maccabi fans were blocked from travelling to the match by the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which cited safety concerns based on advice from the police force.



West Midlands Police had classified the match as "high risk", but the police watchdog found eight "inaccuracies" in their advice to the SAG, including a reference to a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham, which was an "AI hallucination".



Guildford apologised to MPs for providing erroneous evidence when he was questioned by them earlier this month.



He had previously told MPs the error was the result of a Google search and denied the force had used artificial intelligence.



But in a letter to MPs on Wednesday, Guildford admitted the erroneous information was due to the use of Microsoft Copilot, an AI chatbot.



The watchdog's report said other inaccuracies included West Midlands Police "greatly" exaggerating the problems in Amsterdam in November 2024 after Maccabi fans clashed with locals there, the review said.