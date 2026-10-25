Thousands protest in Italy under heavy security

ROME: Security forces deployed massively in Italy on Saturday (Oct 24) for protests in which thousands rallied despite a sweeping crackdown in the wake of violent clashes last weekend.

Police said they arrested nine people and briefly detained 371 more, including 110 minors, who were taken to police stations in eight cities as clashes broke out at some protests.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's hard-right government approved tough security measures this week and police had carried out dozens of searches and arrests in advance of the rallies.

"Marching is a right. We need to make our voices heard," Alessio Scimone, a 24-year-old betting shop worker, one of the protesters in Milan, told AFP.

Several thousand people marched through Milan, bringing traffic in the centre to a standstill.

A similar number rallied in Rome, where some protesters briefly broke into the Colosseum.

Police "managed to isolate and contain the violent fringes, with balance and professionalism," Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi was quoted by Italian news agency ANSA as saying.

"In Italy there can be no room for those who delude themselves that they can act with impunity," he said.