Thousands of US flights canceled, delayed as air travel system slowly recovers from shutdown

WASHINGTON: Airlines canceled 4,500 US flights and delayed 4,400 more on Saturday (Nov 14) as the United States struggled to recover from the longest nationwide shutdown of flights since the Sep 11 2001 attacks.

Federal Aviation Administration head Bryan Bedford apologized for the disruption, saying the system was stable and he expected airline operations to largely return to normal by late Sunday.

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday that halted nearly all departing flights for almost five hours due to a massive communications failure, which forced airlines to cancel nearly 10,000 flights and delay more than 7,000 others on Friday in one of the worst travel days in US history.

The issue prompted the White House to convene an emergency meeting in the Situation Room on Friday and federal agencies to scramble to determine if it was a cyberattack. Instead, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Saturday that FAA contractor L3Harris' LHX.N installation of at least one new router at a remote facility triggered the disruption.

"We're working to determine whether we had incompetence, meaning was it user error or installer error from L3Harris, or did they install a faulty router? We haven't determined what the fault was," Duffy said at a press conference.

L3Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares last traded down about four percent after hours on Friday.