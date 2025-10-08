Trio wins chemistry Nobel for new form of molecular architecture

"SCIENCE IS THE GREATEST EQUALISING FORCE IN THE WORLD"

Yaghi was born to Palestinian refugees in Jordan, where his family shared a one-room home with the cattle the family was raising.

"It's quite a journey and science allows you to do it," he said in an interview published on the Nobel website, adding that his parents could barely read or write.

"Science is the greatest equalising force in the world," he said.

Yaghi, who said he was astonished and delighted to win the award, was 10 years old when he found a book on molecules in the library, and it was the beginning of a lifelong love of chemistry.

"The deeper you dig, the more beautifully you find things are constructed," he told the Nobel website.

THIRD 2025 NOBEL PRIZE

The Chemistry Nobel was the third prize announced in this year's crop of awards, in keeping with tradition, following those for medicine and physics announced earlier this week.

Established in the will of Swedish inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, the prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace have been awarded since 1901, with a few interruptions mostly due to the world wars.

Nobel was himself a chemist, and his developments in that field helped underpin the wealth he amassed from his invention of dynamite in the 19th century.

The economics prize is a later addition, funded by the Swedish central bank.

Sometimes overshadowed by more famous laureates in the fields of physics, literature and peace, the chemistry awards have still recognised many influential discoveries such as nuclear fission, DNA sequencing techniques, and yeast.

Last year's chemistry award went to US scientists David Baker and John Jumper, and Briton Demis Hassabis for work on decoding the structure of proteins and creating new ones, yielding advances in areas such as drug development.