Thousands in Australia told to evacuate as Tropical Cyclone Alfred nears east coast

SYDNEY: Thousands of residents in Australia's east were ordered to evacuate ahead of Tropical Cyclone Alfred's landfall on Saturday (Mar 8) as the storm brought heavy rains, huge waves and strong winds that cut off power, eroded beaches and closed airports.

Alfred has been moving slowly toward the coast, raising concerns it could result in a longer and prolonged period of heavy rainfall. The system is still expected to land as a Category 2 storm north of Brisbane, Australia's third-most populous city, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Wind gusts of more than 100kmh smashed the coastal border regions of the states of Queensland and New South Wales overnight, while the storm sits around 200km offshore, the weather bureau said.

"Overnight we saw it packed a punch," Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said.

"You will continue to see the winds during the course of today but then there is that rain and often in cyclones, that rainfall, lots of it in a short window can also be really problematic," Crisafulli told ABC News.

More than 20,000 homes in the tourist city of Gold Coast are without power, he added.

Television footage showed surfers riding in the huge seas and people strolling near the beaches, forcing officials to warn residents to stay indoors or prepare to evacuate when asked.

"This isn't a time for sightseeing or for seeing what it's like to experience these conditions firsthand. Please stay safe. Be sensible," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Albanese told reporters that 120 defence personnel would help the emergency crews with rescue and relief efforts.