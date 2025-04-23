Trump administration proposes major shake-up of US State Department

US officials in March said the department was also preparing to shut down nearly one dozen consulates.



The plan announced on Tuesday (Apr 22) focused on changes in the department's Washington headquarters, a senior State Department official told reporters when asked about the number of missions that may be shuttered overseas as part of the shake-up.



"This is a purely domestic plan. This does not have anything to do with any foreign missions. That's not to say that there won't be subsequent decisions on foreign missions," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.



Officials at the undersecretary of state level have 30 days to assess how many jobs will be eliminated by the proposed reorganization, a senior State Department official said.