Trump administration unveils plan to ease AI chip exports, loosen environmental rules

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Wednesday (Jul 23) released a sweeping artificial intelligence blueprint that aims to accelerate US leadership in the sector by loosening environmental regulations and facilitating the export of AI chips and software to allied nations.

President Donald Trump is set to mark the rollout with a speech emphasising the strategic importance of winning the global AI race, a competition he says will shape the future of economics, defence and geopolitics.

EXPORTS TO ALLIES, REGULATORY ROLLBACK

The plan includes nearly 90 recommendations and shifts away from the Biden administration’s restrictive approach. It calls for the creation of full-stack “secure export packages” hardware, models, software and standards, that the US can share with friendly governments.

“We're establishing a program led by the departments of Commerce and State to partner with industry to deliver secure full-stack AI export packages… to America’s friends and allies,” said Michael Kratsios, head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Trump blocked the export of Nvidia’s H20 chip to China in April but allowed sales to resume in July, prompting criticism from Republicans. The plan does not mention national security concerns around the chip, which had been designed to stay just within the limits of earlier US restrictions.