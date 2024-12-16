Trump and Netanyahu discuss Gaza hostages and Syria, Israeli PM says

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump about developments in Syria and a recent push to secure the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, he said on Sunday (Dec 15).

Netanyahu said he spoke with Trump on Saturday night about the issue, which will loom large as one of the main foreign challenges facing Trump when he takes office if it is not resolved before he is sworn in on Jan 20.

Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and abducted more than 250, including Israeli-American dual nationals, during their Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel, according to Israeli tallies. More than 100 hostages have been freed through negotiations or Israeli military rescue operations. Of the 100 still held in Gaza, roughly half are believed to be alive.

Israel's response has killed almost 45,000 people, mostly civilians, according to authorities in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, displaced nearly the entire population and left much of the enclave in ruins.

Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, warned last week during a visit to the region that it would "not be a pretty day" if the hostages held in Gaza were not released before Trump's inauguration.

Trump said earlier this month there would be "hell to pay" in the Middle East if the hostages were not released before he came into office.

A Trump spokesperson on Sunday declined to give further details about the call.