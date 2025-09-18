Trump arrives in UK for unprecedented second state visit

LONDON: US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain on Tuesday (Sep 16) for an unprecedented second state visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome in hopes of deepening ties with the mercurial leader.
"A lot of things here warm my heart," the 79-year-old Republican told reporters after landing with First Lady Melania Trump. "It's a very special place."
Trump will be hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where he will be treated to a carriage ride and a lavish banquet, before meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Chequers country residence on Thursday.
A guard of honour greeted the Trumps as they stepped off Air Force One at Stansted Airport near London, while Trump later spoke admiringly of the monarch.
"He's been a friend of mine for a long time, and everyone respects him, and they love him," Trump said on arrival at Winfield House, the US ambassador’s residence in London. "Tomorrow's going to be a very big day."
HEAVY SECURITY AND PROTESTS
Trump is the first US president invited for two state visits, after previously being hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.
But the British public will be kept at a distance, with events staged behind closed doors and under heavy security.
A large anti-Trump protest has been called in London on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, demonstrators projected images of Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle.
The Epstein scandal has dogged Trump in recent weeks and also entangled Starmer, who dismissed his ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over emails with Epstein just before the visit.
Despite the controversy, Starmer’s government is betting that the scale of the state visit will win Trump’s favour, despite his unpredictable stances on tariffs, Ukraine and Gaza.
POMP AND POLITICS
In Windsor, Trump will be feted with military pageantry, including a flypast by UK and US jets in what officials call the largest display for a state visit in decades.
In the evening, King Charles will host a state banquet where both leaders will deliver speeches.
On Thursday, Starmer will host Trump at Chequers to focus on trade and global conflicts. The visit coincides with announcements of new investment in Britain, including Microsoft pledging US$30 billion over four years and Google investing £5 billion (US$6.8 billion).
STARMER’S DOMESTIC TROUBLES
The visit offers Starmer a chance to shift attention from domestic woes after a turbulent period that has raised questions about his leadership. He was forced to dismiss both his deputy and his US ambassador within days of each other, fuelling doubts within his Labour Party.
Downing Street has described the state visit as an opportunity to take the “unbreakable friendship” between the two countries “to new heights”.
"This is a huge moment for both," said Evie Aspinall, director of the British Foreign Policy Group think-tank.
"For Trump, the state visit is an opportunity to revel in the pomp and ceremony he loves. For Starmer, the visit is a chance to distract from domestic discontent and shift the limelight onto international issues where he has had greater success."