Trump arrives in UK for unprecedented second state visit

LONDON: US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain on Tuesday (Sep 16) for an unprecedented second state visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome in hopes of deepening ties with the mercurial leader.

"A lot of things here warm my heart," the 79-year-old Republican told reporters after landing with First Lady Melania Trump. "It's a very special place."

Trump will be hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where he will be treated to a carriage ride and a lavish banquet, before meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Chequers country residence on Thursday.

A guard of honour greeted the Trumps as they stepped off Air Force One at Stansted Airport near London, while Trump later spoke admiringly of the monarch.

"He's been a friend of mine for a long time, and everyone respects him, and they love him," Trump said on arrival at Winfield House, the US ambassador’s residence in London. "Tomorrow's going to be a very big day."

HEAVY SECURITY AND PROTESTS

Trump is the first US president invited for two state visits, after previously being hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

But the British public will be kept at a distance, with events staged behind closed doors and under heavy security.

A large anti-Trump protest has been called in London on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, demonstrators projected images of Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle.

The Epstein scandal has dogged Trump in recent weeks and also entangled Starmer, who dismissed his ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over emails with Epstein just before the visit.

Despite the controversy, Starmer’s government is betting that the scale of the state visit will win Trump’s favour, despite his unpredictable stances on tariffs, Ukraine and Gaza.