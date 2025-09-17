US Fed set for first rate cut of 2025 as Trump pressure looms

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve is poised to make its first interest rate cut of 2025 on Wednesday (Sep 17), but it battles competing forces in the path forward - with heightened political pressure and likely divisions among its ranks.

There is little doubt that the US central bank will lower rates at the end of its two-day policy meeting, and markets widely expect a 25 basis points reduction spurred by a weakening employment market.

Less certain, however, are the pace and size of further cuts to come.

For a start, moves by President Donald Trump cast uncertainty over the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) until hours before officials were due to convene early Tuesday.

Trump, who has pushed over months for the central bank to slash rates, moved in August to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, sparking a legal fight that could have prevented her from attending the rate meeting.

Trump also nominated his key economic adviser to the Fed's board of governors after another official unexpectedly resigned last month, setting in motion a confirmation process that concluded at the eleventh hour.

Stephen Miran, who has been chairing the White House Council of Economic Advisers, was sworn in as a Fed governor right before the FOMC gathering started.

But he has come under fire from Democratic lawmakers for taking a leave of absence rather than resigning from his White House role, a decision he attributed to the short tenure ending Jan 31 that he is filling.

DISSENTS

Economists expect to see more divisions among the FOMC too, as policymakers balance between the risk of higher inflation due to Trump's new tariffs and a deteriorating jobs market.

Typically, the Fed might be inclined to keep rates at a higher level to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent target - or slash rates to support a weakening labour market.

This time, employment concerns are anticipated to win out, even as inflation remains notably above 2 per cent.

But the economic picture means that Fed officials could dissent in both directions even if most vote for a 25 basis points cut - a situation not seen since 2019.