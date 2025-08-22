US Fed Chair Powell, citing jobs risk, opens door to rate cuts but doesn't commit

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming: United States Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday (Aug 22) pointed to a possible rate cut at the central bank's September meeting but stopped short of committing to cutting interest rates in remarks that walked a narrow line acknowledging growing risks to the job market while also saying risks of higher inflation remain.

“While the labour market appears to be in balance, it is a curious kind of balance that results from a marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers. This unusual situation suggests that downside risks to employment are rising. And if those risks materialise, they can do so quickly,” Powell told an audience of international economists and policymakers at the Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“It is also possible, however, that the upward pressure on prices from tariffs could spur a more lasting inflation dynamic, and that is a risk to be assessed and managed.”

“The stability of the unemployment rate and other labour market measures allows us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance. Nonetheless, with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” Powell said, noting that while tariffs are expected to drive prices higher, the baseline case is for that impact on inflation to fade.

Powell’s comments open the door to a rate cut at the Fed’s Sep 16 to Sep 17 meeting, but also put heavy weight on jobs and inflation reports that will be received before then.

It offers little guidance about how soon or how quickly rates might continue to move lower, likely stoking further pressure from President Donald Trump, who contends there is no risk of inflation and that the Fed should slash rates immediately. Trump has been pressuring the Fed with calls for Powell to resign that broadened this week to calls for Fed Governor Lisa Cook to also leave office.

The address is Powell's final one as chair, with his term ending in May. The Trump administration is both searching for a replacement and pressuring Powell and other members of the Board of Governors to resign in hopes of appointing a majority of the seven-member body.