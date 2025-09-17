Trump pressure on Fed may steepen US yield curve, fund managers say

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury yield curve could steepen as investors demand higher compensation for fiscal and political risks, fund managers said on Tuesday (Sep 16), citing growing pressure from the Trump administration on the Federal Reserve.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the Fed board and Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates and sought to alter the voting board’s composition. Analysts say this has undermined confidence in the Fed’s independence, a key pillar of US monetary policy.

YIELDS SHIFT AS DEFICITS MOUNT

Yield curves steepen when long-term rates rise faster than short-term ones, reflecting concerns about inflation and deficits. Traders this year have favoured the 5-year/30-year spread, buying shorter-dated bonds and selling longer ones.

“If politics bends policy, I’d fade rallies in the dollar and stay nimble on duration,” said Gareth Nicholson, chief investment officer at Nomura International Wealth Management. “Treat dollar and long bonds as the first shock absorbers.”

Persistent US deficits and heavy bond issuance have pressured long-term Treasuries, even as weaker labour data has fuelled expectations of Fed easing. On Tuesday, the two-year yield fell to 3.51 per cent, while the 10-year was at 4.03 per cent.