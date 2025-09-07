Trump backs Kennedy on vaccines despite health, political risks

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is standing by Robert F Kennedy Jr, the health secretary who is upending the US healthcare system, despite congressional pressure, public health concerns and the political risks of changing vaccine policies nationwide.

Since becoming the top US health official, Kennedy has slashed funding for vaccine research, limited access for COVID-19 shots and ousted the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which makes US vaccine recommendations.

The consequences of those changes for Americans and their wellness are vast, public health professionals warn. They also carry possible political peril: if an outbreak of an infectious disease occurs after vaccination rates go down, Trump could be blamed.

But the president so far has been steadfast in his support for Kennedy, according to sources familiar with their relationship, underscoring Trump's willingness to take a proverbial sledgehammer to the US healthcare system, just as he has to academia, the law, the media and other institutions throughout US society.

"He's a, a very good person ... and he means very well, and he's got some little different ideas," Trump told reporters on Thursday at the White House after lawmakers grilled Kennedy at a hearing earlier in the day.

"If you look at what's going on in the world with health, and look at this country also with regard to health, I like the fact that he's different."

Trump and Kennedy speak regularly, although not as often as the president does with some other Cabinet officials, a White House official said. They don't share the same passion, the official added, but Trump has the secretary's back.

"He doesn't feel as strongly as Bobby on some of these key issues," the official said. "He trusts his judgment."