Trump bruised hand on table, he says of new photos

WASHINGTON: Photographs of fresh bruising on US President Donald Trump's hand raised eyebrows on Thursday (Jan 22), but the 79-year-old US president dismissed renewed speculation over his health, saying he had simply hit a table.

Trump has been seen with frequent bruising on his right hand since returning to the White House last year, often concealing it with bandages and makeup.

The White House has said it is due to a combination of frequent handshaking and the aspirin he takes for his cardiovascular health, which can lead to proneness for bruising.

However, photos on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, showed dark bruises in a similar location - but this time on Trump's left hand.

The images, taken while Trump was at an inaugural ceremony for his global "Board of Peace" initiative, quickly spread on social media.

"I clipped it on the table," Trump told journalists on Air Force One when asked about the bruising, adding: "I would say, take aspirin if you like your heart, but don't take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising."

The White House had earlier downplayed any concerns, giving the same explanation for the bruise.

Photos from early in the "Board of Peace" event and yesterday show no bruising on the left hand.