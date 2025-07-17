Trump calls Republicans questioning Epstein case ‘weaklings’

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 16) lashed out at Republicans critical of his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, calling them "weaklings" and accusing them of helping Democrats.

Speaking in the Oval Office and posting on social media, Trump said those raising concerns about the administration’s reversal on releasing Epstein-related documents were falling for a "hoax" promoted by political opponents.

"It's all been a big hoax," Trump told reporters. "It’s perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans, and foolish Republicans fall into the net and so they try and do the Democrats' work."

Earlier on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore."

TRUMP FACES BACKLASH FROM BASE

Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, was facing federal charges of sex-trafficking minors when he died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty, and the case was dismissed after his death.

Some of Trump’s loyal supporters were angered last week when the administration reversed its pledge to release documents it had previously hinted could reveal explosive details about Epstein and his alleged network.

The backlash has exposed internal tensions within Trump’s coalition and raised questions about his ability to maintain loyalty among supporters heading into election season.