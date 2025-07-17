Trump calls Republicans questioning Epstein case ‘weaklings’

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 16) lashed out at Republicans critical of his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, calling them "weaklings" and accusing them of helping Democrats.
Speaking in the Oval Office and posting on social media, Trump said those raising concerns about the administration’s reversal on releasing Epstein-related documents were falling for a "hoax" promoted by political opponents.
"It's all been a big hoax," Trump told reporters. "It’s perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans, and foolish Republicans fall into the net and so they try and do the Democrats' work."
Earlier on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore."
TRUMP FACES BACKLASH FROM BASE
Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, was facing federal charges of sex-trafficking minors when he died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty, and the case was dismissed after his death.
Some of Trump’s loyal supporters were angered last week when the administration reversed its pledge to release documents it had previously hinted could reveal explosive details about Epstein and his alleged network.
The backlash has exposed internal tensions within Trump’s coalition and raised questions about his ability to maintain loyalty among supporters heading into election season.
FLYNN, REPUBLICANS BREAK RANKS
Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, disputed the claim that the matter was a hoax. Writing on X, Flynn said, "With my strongest recommendation, please gather your team and figure out a way to move past this."
Meanwhile, the Justice Department said last week it found no incriminating client list or evidence that Epstein blackmailed powerful individuals. It reaffirmed the FBI’s earlier conclusion that Epstein died by suicide in custody, not by homicide.
Some House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, continue to press for the release of more Epstein documents. But GOP lawmakers have blocked Democratic attempts to mandate disclosure through legislation.
TRUMP DEFENDS ATTORNEY GENERAL, SEEKS TO MOVE ON
Trump, who knew Epstein socially in the 1990s and early 2000s, defended Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the issue, saying she had discretion to release relevant material.
"Whatever’s credible, she can release," he told reporters. "If a document’s there that’s credible, she can release. I think it’s good."
But Trump also signalled his desire to move past the controversy, saying, "I’d rather talk about the success we have with the economy."