Trump may reduce tariffs on China to get TikTok deal done

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Mar 26) he would be willing to reduce tariffs to get a deal done with TikTok's Chinese parent ByteDance to sell the short video app used by 170 million Americans.

ByteDance has an Apr 5 deadline to find a non-Chinese buyer for TikTok or face a US ban on national security grounds that was supposed to have taken effect in January under a 2024 law.

Trump said he was willing to extend the deadline if an agreement over the social media app was not reached.

"With respect to TikTok, and China is going to have to play a role in that, possibly in the form of an approval, maybe, and I think they'll do that.

"Maybe I'll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

TikTok did not immediately comment.