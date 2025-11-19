Trump says Saudi prince 'knew nothing' about journalist's murder

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump fiercely defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday (Nov 18) over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, insisting the kingdom's de facto ruler "knew nothing" about the murder as he wooed him at the White House.

Trump sought to brush the gruesome murder of the Washington Post columnist under the red carpet, honouring the Saudi royal with a flypast and lavish dinner, and formally naming Riyadh as a major non-NATO ally.

He raged at a journalist who asked the prince in the Oval Office about the case for embarrassing the Saudi royal on his first US trip since the murder, and called Khashoggi "extremely controversial".

"A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about," he said.

"Whether you liked him or didn't like him, things happened, but he (the prince) knew nothing about it. And we can leave it at that. You don't have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that."

The Saudi royal, who came bearing a pledge of a US$1 trillion investment in the US on his first US visit since the killing, said Khashoggi's murder was "painful" and a "huge mistake".

Trump's comments were at odds with a US intelligence assessment in 2021 that concluded Prince Mohammed had ordered the operation to kill Khashoggi, who was murdered and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi officials blamed rogue agents.