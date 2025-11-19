Trump defends Saudi prince over Khashoggi murder, hails US$1 trillion investment vow

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Nov 18) defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and celebrated a pledge of nearly US$1 trillion in Saudi investment as he hosted the de facto Saudi ruler at the White House.

Trump gave Prince Mohammed an unusually lavish welcome, including a mounted honour guard and a military flypast, as he sought to deepen ties with Riyadh and advance US efforts to turn the Israel–Hamas ceasefire into a broader regional peace.

Opening their Oval Office meeting, Trump praised the prince’s “incredible” human rights record and downplayed the 2018 killing of Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, calling the journalist “extremely controversial” and saying “things happened”.

He also berated a reporter for “embarrassing” Prince Mohammed with questions about the murder, despite US intelligence findings that the crown prince had approved the operation. Trump insisted the visiting royal “knew nothing about it”.

Prince Mohammed said the killing and dismemberment of Khashoggi had been a “huge mistake”, adding that the case had been fully investigated.