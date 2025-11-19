Trump defends Saudi prince over Khashoggi murder, hails US$1 trillion investment vow

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Nov 18) defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and celebrated a pledge of nearly US$1 trillion in Saudi investment as he hosted the de facto Saudi ruler at the White House.
Trump gave Prince Mohammed an unusually lavish welcome, including a mounted honour guard and a military flypast, as he sought to deepen ties with Riyadh and advance US efforts to turn the Israel–Hamas ceasefire into a broader regional peace.
Opening their Oval Office meeting, Trump praised the prince’s “incredible” human rights record and downplayed the 2018 killing of Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, calling the journalist “extremely controversial” and saying “things happened”.
He also berated a reporter for “embarrassing” Prince Mohammed with questions about the murder, despite US intelligence findings that the crown prince had approved the operation. Trump insisted the visiting royal “knew nothing about it”.
Prince Mohammed said the killing and dismemberment of Khashoggi had been a “huge mistake”, adding that the case had been fully investigated.
SAUDI INVESTMENT PROMISE EXPANDED
The crown prince then announced a dramatic expansion of the investment pledge he made during Trump’s visit to Riyadh in May.
“We can announce that we are going to increase that US$600 billion to almost US$1 trillion for investment,” he said in the Oval Office.
“Definitely,” he added when a smiling Trump asked him to confirm the figure.
Trump showcased the prince around the White House grounds, including a new gallery of presidential portraits near the Rose Garden, one of which depicts former president Joe Biden as an autopen, a jab Trump frequently repeats as part of his attacks on Biden’s age and fitness.
Later on Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump was due to host a gala dinner. Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays in Saudi Arabia, was expected to attend, according to a White House official.
PUSH FOR ISRAEL NORMALISATION
Trump said he urged Prince Mohammed to move toward normalising relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords, a central foreign-policy priority of his administration.
Prince Mohammed said he hoped to do so “as soon as possible” but emphasised that Saudi Arabia required “a clear path of two-state solution” and firm guarantees for a Palestinian state.
The meeting underscored the close personal ties the crown prince has cultivated with Trump and his family, which have included major Saudi investment commitments during Trump’s presidency and business career.
But the shadow of Khashoggi’s murder still loomed.
His widow, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, told CNN the killing had “destroyed my life”.
“I hope they look at the American values of human rights and democracy” in any agreements, she said.