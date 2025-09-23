Trump expected to link autism with paracetamol, a claim highly disputed

President Donald Trump is expected to give a Monday (Sep 22) afternoon announcement linking the use of popular over-the-counter pain medication Tylenol to the development of autism during pregnancy, a claim which many doctors dispute.

According to researchers, there is no firm evidence of a link between the use of the drug and autism.

Shares of Tylenol manufacturer consumer health company Kenvue were down 6 percent in trading Monday and have lost 17 percent in September as reports emerged that the administration would link the drug to autism.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday night, the president said that he thinks Tylenol use is "a very big factor" in the rise of autism. The announcement could also link vaccines to the condition, Trump said.

"There’s obviously something artificial that’s really wrong, and we think we know what that is," Trump said on Sunday.

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has promised to find the cause of autism and has long suggested it is related to vaccines without scientific proof. He has also said it must be related to an environmental toxin.

DECADES OF STUDIES HAVE NOT SHOWN CAUSE OF AUTISM

Decades of studies have yet to establish a definitive cause, but many scientists believe genetics, potentially in combination with environmental influences, play a role.