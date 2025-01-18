Trump moves inauguration indoors due to freezing temperatures

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump confirmed that his inauguration as US president on Monday (Jan 20) will move indoors due to expected freezing weather, undercutting the Republican's hopes for a grandiose spectacle to kick off his second term.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Trump wrote on his Truth Social feed on Friday.

"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda."

The change of plan means Trump will not stand on the Capitol steps overlooking the National Mall, which traditionally hosts a large crowd to welcome new presidents. The Rotunda, an ornate, round hall under the dome of Congress, can typically only hold a few hundred people.

The forecast for Washington on Monday is for a temperature at the time of Trump's swearing-in around -7 degrees Celsius but it is expected to feel even colder with wind chill.

Preparations have already been made in Washington for a huge influx of visitors - including thousands of chairs neatly lined up on the Mall - but most will now have to watch on television.

It's the first time the emergency measure has been taken in 40 years, since the 1985 inauguration of Ronald Reagan - also due to dangerously cold weather.

In his post, Trump said that "various Dignitaries and Guests" will attend the events inside the Capitol, including prayers, the inaugural address and the singing of the anthem.

The Republican, who has built a political brand around his large rallies, said supporters could watch the event on a live feed in Washington's Capital One sports arena - and that he would go there after.

Trump - who at 78 will be the oldest person ever to assume the presidency - said the ceremonies in the Rotunda "will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!"

"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In."

Trump supporter Matthew Medill, visiting Washington from more balmy California, said some would be disappointed, but "we are expecting a lot of excitement and a lot of jubilation - it doesn't matter what the weather is".