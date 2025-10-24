Trump to meet Xi in South Korea during Asia trip

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in South Korea, the White House said on Thursday (Oct 23), confirming that the long-anticipated talks will proceed despite recent trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will depart for Malaysia late Friday night, followed by stops in Japan and South Korea. He will meet Xi next Thursday after addressing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Busan.

“On Thursday morning local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Xi of the People’s Republic of China, before departing to return home,” Leavitt said.

The meeting comes after weeks of uncertainty over whether it would take place. A trade dispute between Washington and Beijing flared earlier this month after China expanded export curbs on rare earth minerals, prompting Trump to threaten new tariffs.

Despite the tensions, Trump has recently sounded more optimistic about the talks. “I think we’re going to come out very well, and everyone’s going to be very happy,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He will also meet Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Tuesday, and South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday.