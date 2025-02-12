Trump meets Jordan's king, repeats Gaza takeover plan

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 11) restated his plan for the US to take over Gaza and permanently resettle its residents, as he met Jordan's King Abdullah amid widespread opposition to his plan among Washington's Arab allies, including Jordan.

Shortly after the king and his son arrived at the White House, reporters were ushered into the Oval Office where the US president signalled he would not budge on his plan for the US to take over Gaza, move its shell-shocked residents and transform the war-ravaged territory.



"We're going to take it. We're going to hold it, we're going to cherish it. We're going to get it going eventually, where a lot of jobs are going to be created for the people in the Middle East," Trump said of Gaza, saying his plan would "bring peace" to the region.