Trump moves inauguration indoors due to freezing temperatures

The weather forecast for Washington on Monday predicts temperatures at the time of Trump's swearing-in to be around minus 7 degrees C but will feel even colder with wind chill.



Trump said supporters can view the ceremony on screens inside the Capital One Arena, a sports venue in downtown Washington that holds 20,000 people.



Trump also said his presidential parade, which was set to involve marching bands and other groups proceeding down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House, will be switched to inside the Capital One Arena. It was not immediately clear how a parade would be organized inside the sports venue.



Trump said he would join the crowd at the arena after he is sworn in.



Trump is due to hold a rally with supporters inside the same arena on Sunday, the eve of his inauguration.