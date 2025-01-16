Trump nominee Pam Bondi vows independence; won't rule out probes of Trump critics

DEMOCRATIC QUESTIONING

Under questioning from Democrats, Bondi said she accepted Biden's 2020 election win, but suggested she saw evidence of irregularities in the swing state of Pennsylvania while serving as an advocate for Trump's campaign.



Following Trump's 2020 election defeat, she appeared at press conferences and on television shows where she echoed some of Trump's false claims about election fraud.



Bondi said she would evaluate potential pardons for those accused of taking part in the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol on a "case-by-case" basis if asked.



Trump has vowed to pardon at least some of the roughly 1,600 people criminally charged with taking part in the riot but has suggested that those who were violent may not get a reprieve.



Bondi defended Trump's nominee for FBI Director Kash Patel but deflected when the committee's top Democrat, Dick Durbin, alleged that Patel had expressed support for the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that Trump is fighting a cabal of child abusers in the government.



"I look forward to hearing his testimony about QAnon in front of this committee," Bondi said of Patel, a firebrand Trump loyalist. Bondi said she did not know much about the conspiracy theory.



Patel and a spokesperson for the Trump transition could not immediately be reached for comment.