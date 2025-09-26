'Time to stop': Trump vows Israel will not annex West Bank

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Sep 25) that he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank, rejecting calls from far-right Israeli politicians who want to extend sovereignty over the area and snuff out hopes for a viable Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced some pressure from allies to annex the West Bank, prompting alarm among Arab leaders, some of whom met on Tuesday with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it. It's not going to happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"There's been enough. It's time to stop now," he said.

Trump made the comments as Netanyahu was arriving in New York to deliver an address to the UN on Friday.

Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.

