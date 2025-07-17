Trump says he's not planning to fire Fed's Powell

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Jul 16) he is not planning to fire Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, even as he unleashed a fresh round of criticism against the central bank chief for not lowering interest rates and declined to completely reject the possibility of ousting him.

A Bloomberg report earlier on Wednesday that the president is likely to fire Powell soon sparked a drop in stocks and the dollar, and a rise in Treasury yields.

Trump, who criticises Powell on an almost daily basis for being "TOO LATE" to cut interest rates, said the report wasn't true, but confirmed he had floated the idea with Republican lawmakers on Tuesday evening, marking the latest chapter in an escalating campaign of pressure by Trump against the independent central bank and its embattled chief.

"I don't rule out anything, but I think it's highly unlikely unless he has to leave for fraud," Trump said, a reference to recent White House and Republican lawmaker criticism of cost overruns in the US$2.5 billion renovation of the Fed's historic headquarters in Washington.