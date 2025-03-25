White House mistakenly shares Yemen war plans with journalist

"EUROPEAN FREE-LOADING"

According to screenshots of the chat reported by The Atlantic, officials in the group debated whether the US should carry out the strikes, and at one point Vance appeared to question whether US allies in Europe, more exposed to shipping disruption in the region, deserved US help.

"@PeteHegseth if you think we should do it let's go," a person identified as Vance wrote. "I just hate bailing Europe out again," the person wrote, adding: "Let's just make sure our messaging is tight here."

A person identified as Hegseth replied: "VP: I fully share your loathing of European free-loading. It's PATHETIC."

The Atlantic reported that the person identified as Vance also raised concerns about the timing of the strikes, and said there was a strong argument in favour of delaying them by a month.

"I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now. There's a further risk that we see a moderate to severe spike in oil prices," the account wrote, before saying he was willing to support the group's consensus.

Yemen, Houthi-ally Iran and the European Union's diplomatic service did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Under US law, it can be a crime to mishandle, misuse or abuse classified information, although it is unclear whether those provisions might have been breached in this case.

Messages that The Atlantic report said were set by Waltz to disappear from the Signal app after a period of time also raise questions about possible violations of federal record-keeping laws.

As part of a Trump administration effort to chase down leaks by officials to journalists unrelated to the Signal group, Gabbard posted on X on Mar 14 that any "unauthorised release of classified information is a violation of the law and will be treated as such".

On Tuesday, Gabbard is due to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on worldwide threats to the United States.

Created by the entrepreneur Moxie Marlinspike, Signal has gone from an exotic messaging app used by privacy-conscious dissidents to the unofficial whisper network of Washington officialdom.

Democratic lawmakers called the use of the Signal group illegal and demanded an investigation.

"This is one of the most stunning breaches of military intelligence that I have read about in a very, very long time," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, adding that he would ask Majority Leader John Thune to investigate.

"We're just finding out about it. But obviously, we've got to run it to ground and figure out what went on there. We'll have a plan," said Thune, a Republican from South Dakota.

There was no immediate suggestion from the White House that the breach would lead to any staffing changes.

"President Trump continues to have the utmost confidence in his national security team, including national security adviser Mike Waltz," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Reuters.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said on X the use of Signal to discuss highly sensitive national security issues was "blatantly illegal and dangerous beyond belief".

"Every single one of the government officials on this text chain has now committed a crime – even if accidentally – that would normally involve a jail sentence," Democratic Senator Chris Coons said on X.