Trump plans to double steel, aluminium tariffs to 50%

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania: US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 30) said he planned to increase tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminium to 50 per cent from 25 per cent, ratcheting up pressure on global steel producers and deepening his trade war.

"We're going to bring it from 25 per cent to 50 per cent – the tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States," he said at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump announced the tariff increase on steel products at a speech given just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he was talking up an agreement between Nippon Steel and US Steel. Trump said the US$14.9 billion deal, like the tariff increase, will help keep jobs for steel workers in the US.

He later posted on social media that the increased tariff would also apply to aluminium products and that it would take effect on Wednesday.

Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc surged 26 per cent after the market close as investors bet the new levies will help its profits.

The doubling of steel and aluminium levies intensifies Trump's global trade war and came just hours after he accused China of violating an agreement with the US to mutually roll back tariffs and trade restrictions for critical minerals.

Canada's Chamber of Commerce quickly denounced the tariff hike as "antithetical to North American economic security".

"Unwinding the efficient, competitive and reliable cross-border supply chains like we have in steel and aluminium comes at a great cost to both countries," Candace Laing, president of the chamber, said in a statement.