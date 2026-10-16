Trump's new press secretary says China lacked 'proper' toilets

WASHINGTON: White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, who was appointed less than a week ago, said China lacked "proper toilets" in an interview that aired on Thursday (Oct 15).

Zacharia, 41, is already under scrutiny over her legal credentials, after giving an inconclusive answer about where she had passed the bar exam, a prerequisite for practicing law in the United States.

The press secretary, who previously lived in China, recalled in an interview that the perception in 2016 was that China would soon overtake the United States.

"We were all being told Hillary (Clinton) was going to win. The golden days or the glory days of America were over. That China was on the horizon," Zacharia told right-wing influencer Jack Posobiec.

"I remember this very distinctly, having just come from China, thinking, 'How is China the next country on the horizon? They don't even have proper toilets'," she added.

There was no immediate comment from Chinese authorities.