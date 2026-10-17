White House press secretary Katie Zacharia fired in less than a week after facing criticism

WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia was pushed out Friday (Oct 16) after less than a week in the high-profile job, following a series of blunders that added to distractions for her embattled boss, US President Donald Trump.

"Can confirm," a White House official told AFP, after Fox News reported that Zacharia, 41, was "transitioning out".

The writing was on the wall earlier when Trump made clear he was ready to see his newly minted spokeswoman go amid criticism that she had pretended to be a lawyer and over her one, much-mocked press briefing.

"I said, 'Katie, is this for you?'" Trump told reporters. "I said, 'Katie, you don't have to do this' ... I said to her, 'Honestly if I were you, I'd reconsider.'"

Zacharia only began her job five days ago, taking over from the combative Karoline Leavitt, who helped Trump reshape White House coverage by bringing in more friendly outlets and fiercely attacking critical media.

Zacharia had got off to a rocky start with her debut press room briefing Tuesday morning.

It lasted less than 15 minutes, beginning with a remarkably slow reading out of what she said were Trump's many accomplishments - then taking just three questions from journalists.

She was then plunged into controversy when it emerged that her previous claims to be a lawyer were not true.

The kerfuffle is a distraction for 80-year-old Trump as he flies around the country trying to boost Republican candidates ahead of the Nov 3 congressional midterm elections, with polls predicting a drubbing.

The Republican leader himself also faces ever-lower polls as Americans sour over the war against Iran, inflation and perceptions of corruption.