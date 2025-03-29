Logo
World

Trump presses advisers for tariff escalation ahead of Apr 2, Washington Post reports
Trump presses advisers for tariff escalation ahead of Apr 2, Washington Post reports

Trump presses advisers for tariff escalation ahead of Apr 2, Washington Post reports

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One before landing in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

29 Mar 2025 10:44PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2025 10:53PM)
US President Donald Trump is urging senior advisers to take a more aggressive stance on tariffs as the administration prepares for a major escalation in its global trade war, the Washington Post reported on Saturday (Mar 29), citing four people familiar with the matter.

Despite calls from allies on Wall Street and Capitol Hill to adopt a more measured approach, Trump has been pushing for sweeping trade actions aimed at reshaping the US economy, the report said.

Trump has continued to tell his advisers that he wants to keep increasing trade measures, and in recent days, he has brought back the idea of a universal tariff that would apply to most imports, no matter which country they come from, according to the report.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has expressed regret over not implementing broader tariffs during his first term and has blamed advisers for persuading him to pull back, the Post said, adding it remains unclear how seriously the idea of a universal tariff is being considered.

The president has told advisers that tariffs are a win for the United States, bringing back manufacturing jobs and adding trillions in government revenue, according to the Post.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said that he was open to carving out deals with countries seeking to avoid US tariffs but those agreements would have to be negotiated after his administration announces reciprocal levies on Apr 2.

Source: Reuters/ec

