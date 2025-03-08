Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal

"I said I hope you're going to negotiate because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Friday (Mar 7).
Iran has not yet received the letter, Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York said on Friday. There was no immediate response from the foreign ministry in Iran, where it is the weekend, to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.
Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that he anticipated movement on the issue very soon.
"We're down to final strokes with Iran. That's going to be an interesting time. And we'll see what happens. But we're down to the final moments. Final moments. Can't let them have a nuclear weapon," he said in the Oval Office.
"We have a situation with Iran that something's going to happen very soon... Hopefully we can have a peace deal. You know, I'm not speaking out of strength or weakness. I'm just saying I'd rather see a peace deal than the other, but the other will solve the problem."
Asked in the Fox Business interview whether he had sent the letter to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's fiercely anti-Western Supreme Leader, Trump said, "Yes."
"There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal," Trump told Fox Business. "I would prefer to make a deal, because I'm not looking to hurt Iran. They're great people."
In the interview, conducted on Thursday, Trump said he sent the letter "yesterday", indicating Wednesday.
Western officials fear a nuclear-armed Iran could threaten Israel, Gulf Arab oil producers, and spark a regional arms race.
Trump may be seeking a diplomatic opening to take advantage of what US officials see as weakened Iran. Iran-backed groups in the Middle East - Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon - have been heavily degraded by Israeli forces and Syria's Bashar al-Assad, who was closely aligned with Tehran, was overthrown by rebels.
Iranian officials have denied any loss of regional influence. Last year, Israeli strikes on Iranian facilities, including missile factories and air defences, in retaliation for Iranian missile and drone attacks, reduced Tehran's conventional military capabilities, according to US officials and outside experts.
RUSSIAN OFFER TO MEDIATE
Trump has upended US foreign policy after taking office in January, adopting a more conciliatory stance towards Russia that has left Western allies wary as he tries to broker an end to Moscow's three-year-old war in Ukraine.
Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, a multinational agreement to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, in 2018, a year into his first White House term.
Last month, Trump restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero. However, he also said he would like to make a deal with Tehran.
It is unclear how Trump's overture to Iran would be received by US ally Israel, an arch-foe of Tehran. Iran and Israel mounted military strikes on each other last April and October.
The Israeli prime minister's office did not immediately return a request for comment on Trump's letter to Iran.
Russia has offered to mediate between the United States and Iran, a source briefed on discussions told Reuters on Tuesday, as the Kremlin vowed to do everything possible to facilitate a peaceful solution to tensions over Tehran's nuclear program.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov discussed international efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program with Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Meanwhile, senior Russian missile specialists have visited Iran over the past year as the Islamic Republic has deepened its defense cooperation with Moscow, a Reuters review of travel records and employment data indicates.
SANCTIONS AND DIPLOMACY
After Trump quit the nuclear agreement in 2018, Iran began moving away from its nuclear-related commitments under the 2015 deal between Iran and key world powers, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for restrictions on its nuclear program.
After taking office in January, Trump also directed his UN ambassador to work with allies to "complete the snapback of international sanctions and restrictions on Iran".
Britain, France and Germany told the United Nations Security Council in December that they are ready - if necessary - to trigger the restoration of all the international sanctions to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
It was not the first time a US president has communicated with Iranian leaders. Under Iranian law, the supreme leader, not the president, has the last say on key state matters like Iran's foreign policy and the nuclear program.
When US President Barack Obama took office in 2009, he offered Khamenei direct engagement - provided Iran was serious about ending concerns over its nuclear program. Obama twice wrote directly to Khamenei, in 2009 and again in 2012.
Iranian officials in 2014 acknowledged that Tehran had replied to previous letters from Obama, though it was not clear who specifically had responded.
Iran confirmed in 2013 that President Hassan Rouhani had exchanged letters with Obama, confirming a rare contact between leaders of the two nations.
The United States and Iran cut diplomatic relations in 1980 after students and Islamic militants stormed the US Embassy in Tehran and took American diplomats hostage.